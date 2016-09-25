Neighbors, churches take to streets for Joplin's "great day of service"

The city of Joplin's 15th annual "great day of service" took place this weekend over Saturday and Sunday, where city leaders, neighbors and area churches got their hands dirty to beautify several neighborhoods.

"I think anytime the faith community or civic organizations come and are supportive of and work with the city of Joplin, it's a huge plus and win for both sides," Stephen Grindle, Joplin's neighborhood services supervisor said.

Impact Life Church helped beautify the Northern Heights neighborhood alongside Grindle with their weed-eating, mowing, raking and tree-trimming.

Lauren Myers attends a different church, but wanted to be involved in the beautification of her own neighborhood. She and her husband spent the last few months coordinating with the city and getting others involved.

"I think it's really nice that we as neighbors were able to organize ourselves on our own, to help our neighbors," Myers said.

The beautification focused on three key neighborhood improvement districts, including Northern Heights, East Town and the area by God's Resort.

"The neighborhood feels like it's recognized and known and I think oftentimes, people feel that their neighborhoods get neglected and it also produces a lot of pride in people. Seeing others come to their neighborhood and they know the name of their neighborhood, they know the street," Grindle says of the benefits of the days of service.

Grindle says a byproduct of the day is often the relationships built between the city and the churches and the volunteers and those they're serving.

"I met a lady named Mary, and probably, I'm hoping anyways with the lady that I'm going to wave at least when I walk by. She's an elderly lady that needed some help," Myers said.

All service areas ended their day with a neighborhood block party.