Local Law Enforcement Using Software to Improve Accountability

During a time when police actions are under intense scrutiny, local law enforcement agencies are doing more to be held accountable. Both the Joplin Police Department and Jasper County Sheriff's Office are using cloud-based software to better prepare them for the job.

Law enforcement policies are just a few clicks away with the cloud based software system Power DMS.

“Officers can type in pursuits and it pops up with the policy so it’s much quicker and much easier to work with than having to go through a book,” says Sergeant Chad Dininger with the Joplin Police Department.

Local police say following protocol is vital.

“If we don't follow the national guidelines set out throughout the United States and our own policies, then it could set us up for failure and it could set the officer up for failure of not knowing what to do," says Dininger.

Both the Joplin Police Department and Jasper County Sheriff's Office use the program to manage training and policy updates.

“From an administrative standpoint it’s handy for us because we know that they looked at the policy and they understand it and they know that they're being held accountable for that,” says Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser.

Officers can access Power DMS from their cell phones so they can read up on policies and do some training in their cars on their downtime. It not only saves time, but it keeps more officers on the streets.

“He could be out patrolling, he could be out answering calls, backing other officers on different things. It gives the officers and the department more time for officers to be doing something [other than training],” says Dininger.

A recent survey shows that 74%of law enforcement agencies across the US lack the budget to train officers effectively. But locally, there are more officers on the streets with the training and information they need at their fingertips.

Joplin city employees also use the software to track policy changes and updates.