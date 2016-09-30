Newton Co. museum renovations complete

The grounds of the Newton County Historical Museum is bustling with activity in preparation for this weekend's History Alley event; people parking antique John Deere tractors, craftsmen setting out their wares in mountain man camp and other various displays coming together all under the shadow of the newly renovated Newton County museum complex.

The Newton County Historical Museum finished its three-year renovation project on Thursday, just in time for the biggest event of their calendar year. History Alley gives people a chance to walk back in time and visit with costumed craftsmen and artisans, all while learning about southwest Missouri culture from years ago.

"This gives her brand new life, she's almost like a completely new building. The floors have been re-braced underneath, the interior completely redone, restored, we have some new carpeting, of course, filled totally top to bottom with Newton County artifacts," park director Deanna Booyer said.

The complex consists of the museum building which was the old Sheriff's home originally built in 1888, an old one-room schoolhouse and an 1850's log cabin. All were given new roofs, a "complete necessity" according to Booyer.

"She needed some love and now she's good for another 129 years," Booyer said.

The museum grounds play host to History Alley which includes a new mountain man display this year put on by the Missouri Fur Rendezvous group.

"Everything's been really spruced up and really, really nice and the people who are doing it are doing really, really good to keep it, they do a good job of keeping the historical end of it correct," Gordon Wilfong with the group said.

Sticking to the history of the building included working off of a five-color palette, true to the era the museum displays.

The renovations were paid for using years of saved up donations to the museum.

"It was just the way we needed to spend the money we had saved back," Booyer said.

History Alley takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m as part of the Neosho fall festival at 121 N. Washington in Neosho.