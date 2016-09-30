Man Sentenced: $350,000 Worth of MDMA Seized in Pittsburg

4-25-17:

Gossett is Sentenced today on drug charges.

PITTSBURG — (April 25, 2017) — A Pittsburg man has been sentenced to eight years in prison on drug charges, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Austin Gossett, 25, was sentenced today to 96 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections by Judge Kurtis Loy in Crawford County District Court. Gossett pleaded no contest in March to one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 1,000 units of MDMA (Ecstasy). The crime was committed in September 2016.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by the late Steve Wilhoft, assistant attorney general, of Schmidt’s office.

# # #

10/3: According to court proceedings, Gossett made his first appearance in court today. A status hearing has been scheduled for October 27, 2016 @ 1PM in Girard.

# # #

The Kansas Attorney General's Office has filed charges, following a multi-agency drug bust in Southeast Kansas. A Pittsburg man was arrested Thursday, after law enforcement seized 10 pounds of narcotics in his Pittsburg apartment.

Police seized $350,000 worth of MDMA an apartment at 1108 South Joplin on Thursday morning. They recovered 5 pounds of MDMA in pill form, or ecstasy, and 5 pounds of MDMA in powder form, known as molly.

“That’s not heard of, that’s not what we normally encounter as far as our normal investigations,” says Lieutenant Ben Henderson with the Pittsburg Police Department.

24 year old Austin Gossett was arrested on the charge of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute. Police say that area is not typically a problem and neighbors say the bust was unexpected.

“I didn't really see that kind of behavior back there, nothing sketchy I mean in and out, it’s definitely a shock to me,” says Spencer Harvey.

A college student, Harvey says drugs are definitely a part of the culture but being right next door, it raises safety concerns.

“If that’s happening that close, then what kind of behavior comes along with the trafficking and the distribution,” Harvey adds.

Pittsburg Police say that the Department of Homeland Security first notified the Kansas Bureau of Investigations of the case. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office and Kansas Department of Revenue also helped with the case.

“It’s a huge boom for the community because it’s obviously depriving a large amount of a potentially dangerous drug,” says Henderson.

Other charges include possession with the intent to distribute Tramadol and Lorazepam and possession of drug paraphernalia.