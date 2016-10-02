Neosho Fall Fest has Record Attendance

Fall fest in downtown Neosho draws its biggest crowd yet. Event organizers say they're looking at record attendance for the annual celebration.

There’s something for everyone to enjoy. Kids choose from bounce houses, games and even pony rides. Food trucks and vendors set up shop around the square giving them the chance to get their businesses or products more visibility.

“It lets people also try some of the things we have and gives us a good idea of what sells well and what the public is wanting and that way we can provide better to meet their needs,” says Tracy Happs. She is one of 143 vendors who set up shop for the weekend. She says the event will help her Webb City business Angel Cakes build a stronger customer base.

A new part of fall fest added this year, a He-Man competition. The Carving for Christ Ministry organized the chainsaw competitions and activities. Participants ran an obstacle course, running up a log, making a cut and over to a different saw, as quick as they could.

There were also carving demonstrations, which definitely impressed a few children watching. It helps bring some attention to the unique type of art.

“It’s kind of an interesting type of art too because its subtractive and you can’t add, it’s not like clay where you can just start over once you take it away there’s no way to put it back so it’s a challenge,” says Chad Cliffman with the ministry.

They plan to donate any funds from this weekend to a local cause.