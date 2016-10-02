Joplin Life Chain lines Rangeline

A few dozen people with signs reading things like "Life is the first unalienable right" and "A person is a person, no matter how small. -Dr. Seuss" lined Rangeline on Sunday afternoon as part of the national "Life Chain" event against abortion.

Joplin joined the ranks of nearly 1,500 other cities across the US and Canada in the chain, garnering many supportive honks from drivers.

"Life is sacred and babies are special lives we need to save," coordinator Camellia Plosser said.

Plosser helped put on the display, adding that election year is no different for the Life Chain.

"We obviously want to see candidates that are supportive of life and supportive of life from conception," Plosser said.

While Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton coincide on some issues in abortion, such as supporting the need for it in the case of rape or incest, they have differing other ideas on the subject.

Clinton's official stance is:

"Politicians have no business interfering with women's personal health decisions. I will oppose efforts to roll back women's access to reproductive health care, including Republican efforts to defund Planned Parenthood. As president, I'll stand up for Planned Parenthood and women’s access to critical health services, including safe, legal abortion."

While Trump says:

The primary responsibility of the federal government is to protect the rights of its citizens. Life is the most fundamental right. The federal government should not diminish this right by denying its’ protection. I am opposed to abortion except for rape, incest and life of the mother. I oppose the use of government funds to pay for abortions.

Plosser said pro-life advocates tend to lean more Republican or third-party, traditionally, but could not speak for everyone.

"We want to not only save lives of babies, but we want to support and help the parents who are in those situations," Plosser said.