Many Hope Mural Will Bring Attention to East Town

Joplin city leaders hope that the new East Town Mural will bring new life to the area. Dozens of Joplin residents and local leaders attend the dedication of the mural this afternoon.

More than 250 residents helped to paint the mural named "Belonging to All the Hands Who Build.” East Town was Joplin’s first settlement and many want to bring attention back to the area.

“It’s always been our hope to create an environment all over our community but especially in parts of our community that are more challenged to have development and that’s where I think projects like this as well as other investments that the community and the city has made in this part of our community will certainly set the groundwork for that,” says Mayor Mike Seibert.

Council member Melodee Colbert-Kean hope says it’s a step in the right direction for developing that part of town.

“This is a perfect connection, your connecting from our downtown, you're coming down Route 66 and it connects to Rangeline which is our business area and then it connects to our university so to me it just seems like a natural connection in helping Joplin come together,” she says.

Colbert-Kean joined the community choir to perform several songs and the Missouri Southern Jazz Orchestra also performed at the dedication.

