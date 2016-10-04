Freeman Women's Pavilion receives honor

Breast cancer survivor Amanda Gish finished her last day of radiation therapy on Monday, the ending to her breast cancer journey which unfolded in the Wes and Jan Houser Women's Pavilion at Freeman. The pavilion was recently designated a "Breast Imaging Center of Excellence" by the American College of Radiology.

"When you don't understand what's going on and you haven't had to deal with it before, to have someone that's confident is a big relief," Gish said.

Gish received services through the pavilion and help by its supervisor, Wendy Chrisenbery who admires Gish for her sunny disposition, even in the darker parts of the journey.

"We try to treat the whole patient. Not just the women's pavilion but our whole cancer program. That we try to meet all of the needs of that patient, whether it be their physical needs or their emotional needs," Chrisenbery said.

Beyond treatment, the pavilion sometimes helps financially through the form of their Helping Friends mammogram fund or through support groups that Chrisenbery facilitates on Facebook.

The honors indicate the pavilion is of highest standard in the fight against breast cancer.

"We meet the highest technical standards. So it's saying that everyone has the education they need, the training they need, our equipment is the top-notch and you also know just from experience that we are also going to provide you with the highest level of personal service, that we're going to treat every person who comes through our doors as an individual person and that we're going to treat them with the utmost respect and dignity that we can," Chrisenbery said.

The Wes and Jan Houser Women's Pavilion is hosting "Muffins and mammograms" on October 22, an event where busy women can come on a Saturday for their breast examination.

