Officials investigating USD 250 threat

USD 250 Pittsburg officials along with Pittsburg Police Department, Crawford County Sheriff's Office and Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating an unspecified threat made against the school district.

Officials are asking any students dropped off at the high school today to instead be delivered to Countryside Christian Church across the street from the high school.

Superintendent Destry Brown tells us a parent contacted Pittsburg Police Department after seeing the threat on Facebook.

The threat is not specific to any certain student/student groups.

Bomb dogs are in the building with Kansas Highway Patrol.

School will be in session today.

The all clear was given shortly after 8 a.m.