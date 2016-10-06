Weak Tornado Touches Down in Labette County

A weak tornado touched down in this area of southern Labette County. It tracked ¾ of a mile, moving north east. No one was injured and damage was minimal.

“We’re always thankful and appreciative that it just turned out to be some limbs and some heavy rain, we'll take that over damage and personal property loss anytime," says Labette County Emergency Manager Brandy Grassl.

Labette County Emergency Management set off the sirens after a local storm spotter saw the tornado on the ground. That sound was a shock to many.

“I think there was some confusion about that just because it’s October and then there was no lead up which there doesn't have to be. A siren means take cover," says Grassl.

The National Weather Service hadn't issued a watch before the tornado was spotted on the ground. They issued the warning after receiving notification from Labette County officials. The NWS out of Wichita’s radar doesn’t pick up this area well because of the Flint Hills.

“They’re sitting in Wichita the have a lot of great equipment but nothing beats boots on the ground and they really rely on weather spotters and emergency managers to let them know what’s going on," says Grassl.

She adds that this tornado is a good reminder to always be ready. In our area, tornadoes are not rare in October.

“We’re excited about fall and cooler weather but it can happen at any time and true preparedness is being prepared for anything at any time," she says.

Although there was no tornado damage, there was plenty of flooding in low lying areas in Labette County as well as in many other parts of the four states that received heavy amounts of rain. Drivers are warned to be careful.