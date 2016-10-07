Local Business Raising Money for Breast Cancer

During this Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a local business owner is hoping that the disease not only one day goes to the dogs, but is raising money to fight it through dogs.

As muffin gets shampooed, the smell of bubble gum fills Tina's 4 Paws Boutique. It’s a special scent only used in October, when Tina Schmidt’s business is filled with pink.

“It basically started a few years back with my mother being a breast cancer survivor. I thought that I wanted to do something in her honor,” says Schmidt, the owner of the pet grooming service.

Dog owners can choose a $10 bubble gum add-on, with $2 going to the Mercy Health Foundation in Joplin.

“The foundation's mammogram fund at Mercy is a way for women who are uninsured or under insured to be able to have screening mammograms,” says Whit Sanders with Mercy.

That organization is close to Schmidt’s heart. When she had a breast cancer scare, but no insurance, Mercy paid for her mammogram and testing.

“It was huge, it was a scary ordeal and knowing that you don’t have the financing to get all of the testing done that you need to and the unknown is always horrible too, it was a great relief off my shoulders, it was a great thing that they did,” says Schmidt.

Last October 50 of her clients did the add-on. Schmidt says she gets a few takers each day and she plans to match whatever she raises.

“It’s an important campaign to cure it, to get it done, and she’s just one more cog in the wheel,” says Judy Bicknell, a client of Schmidt’s.

“The graciousness of those donations cannot be understated in helping area women,” says Sanders.

“This is something that continues to be needed and will be in the future. I have 2 daughters and I would want them there with them if they ever needed it too," says Schmidt.

She will be doing the add-ons all month. Her boutique is located on Country Road 290 near Carl Junction High School.