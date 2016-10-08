Joplin's newest "little library"

Little Free Libraries are a global phenomenon.

The small front-yard book-exchanges number over 46,000 around the world in 70 countries – from Iceland to Tasmania to Pakistan.

Now a new Little Free Library at 1521 Annie Baxter Avenue in Joplin will join the movement to share books, bring people together and create a community of readers.

Danya Walker hosted a ribbon-cutting for her little library on Saturday.

Joplin's newest Little Free Library is designed as a Tardis from the popular show Doctor Who. The Tardis was chosen as a fitting symbol for the Little Free Library because books are "bigger on the inside" and travel through time and space.