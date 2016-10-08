Aerospace education conference convenes in Joplin

The Missouri Wing Aerospace Education conference meets once a year and for the first time, this year it was in Joplin.

Joplin Regional Airport played host to a day of speakers, simulations, and individuals trying to spread the love of flight.

"We're trying to get a bunch of aerospace interest built up here in Joplin where there hasn't been very much at all. So we're really trying to get everything together and push aviation into the community," Maj. Ernie Trumbly, director of the conference said.

Pilots, aerospace education officers, Civil Air Patrol leaders and schoolteachers were among those attending the conference. The Civil Air patrol is the auxiliary of the United States Air Force, which has three Congressionally tasked missions: aerospace education, emergency services and cadet programs. Trumbly is trying to get teachers involved so that they can teach aerospace education to students, thus generating the next generation of Civil Air Patrol.

In the basement of Joplin Regional Airport is the Aerospace Science Technology Center, created by Trumbly. It's the only one of its kind in the nation. The conference included spending time in the center.

"I've noted before, we have a lot of stuff down there that you won't see in other places like museums. There's some rare items down there if you know what they are. My goal is to create a national level aerospace officer education school here, so we'll have people coming in from across the nation as well," Maj. Trumbly said.

Artifacts, simulators and resources all exist in the training center.

Civil Air Patrol conducts 90 percent of the US Air Force's search and rescue efforts, according to Trumbly.

"Anytime there's an aircraft down, we have the largest fleet of aircraft in the world as aircraft you'll see out on the flight line right now. But they're all especially equipped with equipment that will track the emergency locator transmitter of a downed aircraft," Maj. Trumbly said, "We have that airborne search and rescue capability supplemented with a ground based search and rescue teams."

Attendants from across the Midwest attended the conference. attempting to grow the network of Civil Air Patrol and aerospace enthusiasm.