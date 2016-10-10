Galena Waiting on Main Re-Pavement

Quantcast

GALENA, KANSAS -

Some Galena, KS residents are upset after renovation of Main St. seemingly stopped and hasn't resumed. It was supposed to be finished roughly 2 months ago.

"I feel like they kind of neglect this part of town," Murray Kruger said. He owns a business just North of 4th St. The portion of Main his business sits on is still waiting to be re-paved, nearly two months after it was supposed to be complete. 

"Getting pretty rough to drive on," Kruger said. "[The street] seems like it's breaking up more than it was to start with."

Crews milled about 4 blocks of Main in August. The city said at the time, paving Main could take as little as a week to complete. Cherokee County commissioner Patrick Collins said the contractor the city hired, Tri State Asphalt, had a fire at it's plant; causing delays on all of it's projects.

"It'll be a slight inconvenience until we get it paved," Collins said, "But we'll get it paved in the next 30 days."

Collins said the city and county is talking to another contractor who may be able to finish paving main by the end of October or early November. 

"It'll be real good when we get it done. It'll be a nice road," Collins said. "1975 was the last time it was paved. It'll probably be 2060 when it's paved again."

"It just makes the town look better," Kruger said. "Even though everything around it might not be perfect, it might be nice to have a nice street to drive there."

We were unable to reach anyone from Tri State Asphalt for comment. After Main St. is paved, the focus will shift to sidewalks, gutters and street scape.

