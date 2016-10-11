Local Authorities say Marijuana From Colorado in the Area

The Kansas Attorney General says the legalization of marijuana in Colorado has had a direct impact on our area. Local authorities participated in a survey that shows the drug has become more available throughout the state.

Chocolate, cookies and candy all containing THC. Products that have spread throughout the state of Kansas and can be found in Pittsburg.

“There’s edibles, THC dabs, and yeah just regular weed," says Pitt State student Charlie Audley.

“I don’t personally know where people get it from but I just know it’s really easy if you want to get it,” says student Emily Dumit.

Local authorities say they've seen an increase in marijuana in the area, especially since using the drug was legalized in Colorado.

“There’s no way something can be federally illegal in a next door state and not trickle over," says Sergeant Adam Harrison with the Pittsburg Police Department.

The legalization brought a form of the drug rarely seen before to Kansas.

“We’re starting to see more of the edibles and the oils and the waxes than what we used to see and the quality seems to be a lot higher than what it used to be too,” says Mike McCracken, the director of the Pittsburg State University Police.

“The prevalence now, it’s all the time. To come across THC in a concentrated form or in an edible form is common whereas previous to the recreational use in Colorado and other states, it was there but it was not something we were seeing all the time,” says Harrison.

Authorities say edible forms of marijuana have a delayed reaction and can be more dangerous.

“A cookie per say may contain 15 milligrams of THC and it may actually be 6 dosage units but they're eating entire cookies," says Harrison of the health concerns.

Pittsburg police are concerned that the Colorado laws will encourage younger people to get into the distribution of marijuana.

“Winter is coming so a lot of kids are going to be going to Colorado and back and forth across the border so the accessible amount of edibles that are going to be around the area are probably going to rise,” says student Zach Craig.

Pittsburg police say they have seized drugs that are labeled as being from Colorado. Pitt State police undergo training to identify different forms of the drug.