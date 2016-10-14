Northpark Mall to be closed on Thanksgiving

Joplin's Northpark Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving this day, going against the growing trend of stores opening earlier and earlier for Black Friday shopping.

It was a decision by their corporate company, CBL & Associates, to close all 85 malls on Thanksgiving Day. Northpark will re-open its doors at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

"The people of Joplin, we've got such positive comments about how they're so pleased that we're closing, so while we might lose a little business on Thursday night, we should make it up the rest of the weekend," general manager Joan Ghani said.

The decision is intended to give employees time to spend with their families, as well as customers.