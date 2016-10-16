Local Families Gives Back With a Day of Kindness

A local family organizes a day of kindness, paying it forward and giving nearly $1,000 back to the community in many ways.

All eyes are on 9 year old Natalie Brueggemann. She's spent weeks organizing a day of kindness and has help from 70 of her friends and family to execute her plan to spread happiness throughout Pittsburg.

“It makes me feel pretty good because it’s just making the feeling that God meant for me to do it,” says the 4th grader.

The day of kindness starts at home. She picks addresses randomly from the phone book so a stranger can open a handmade card. 6 teams then hit the road with money, treats and kind notes.

“Well go to the Walmart marketplace, the Walmart super center, Dillon’s, Ron’s, the nursing homes that are local in town, we'll be taking these baked goodies to the EMT, fire and police stations,” says Natalie’s mother Sammie Brueggemann.

They place lollipops on cars in the hospital parking lot and leave money hidden in Dollar General. Natalie won this year's Miss Kansas junior pre-teen pageant and put a portion of her prize money toward this day. With donations, they'll give out nearly $1,000.

“Our idea would be that when we do this it kind of plants some ideas in people's mind and they think oh I can do that,” says Mrs. Brueggemann.

Where they really surprise people, the grocery store. Many are shocked they offer. One lucky shopper said it made her month.

“They were hugging us and they were so thankful,” says Natalie.

The Brueggemann house is full of love and to Natalie, it comes naturally to share it with others.

“If we do more kindness, more people will just start trusting God and that’s what God wants for us,” she says.

And the smile on her face as strangers thank her shows she'll keep paying it forward.

The groups also paid for people's meals at several drive thru restaurants and built a ramp at the home of a local family with a child in a wheelchair.