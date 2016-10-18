Law Enforcement Town Hall

Tim Spears FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter
In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.
#5Facts:
Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises
Self-proclaimed karaoke champion
Unashamed consumer of reality television
Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves
Always welcomes baked gifts
Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter
Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com
