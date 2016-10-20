Two Cigarette Tax Proposals to Appear on Missouri Ballot

Next month, Missouri voters will decide whether to raise the cigarette tax. But this year, there are 2 proposals for a tax increase on the ballot.

This Election Day Missouri voters will be asked whether or not the cigarette tax should increase and they'll be asked that question twice, by 2 different ballot initiatives. Both got on the ballot through initiative petitions which could raise problems.

“None of it has gone through any of the legislative process, it has never gone through any kind of committee, it’s not gone to any group of people that can change it, it is the language that is provided to the secretary of state and the signatures are gotten for, that’s the exact language,” says State Representative Charlie Davis.

Constitutional Amendment 3 would raise the tax 60 cents over 4 years, 15 cents each year, and would actually change the state constitution.

“When it comes to the constitutional changes, the legislature can't fix the unintended consequences so we would have to put it on the ballot again to fix some of those,” says Davis.

Proposition A would raise the tax 23 cents by 2021, with an incremental increase every other year, and add an additional 5 percent sales tax for other tobacco products.

Money generated from Proposition A would fund transportation projects while money from Amendment 3 would go into an early childhood health and education fund.

Davis says the situation is unusual and if both pass, the courts would have to determine exactly what happens.

Missouri currently has the lowest cigarette tax in the country at 17 cents per pack.