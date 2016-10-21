Downtown Development Project Moves Forward

The Kansas Board of Regents approves redevelopment plans that will create a "living-learning community" in downtown Pittsburg. Pitt state, the City and a private developer have teamed up to complete the project and local businesses will also benefit.

Root Coffeehouse is filled with those looking for an afternoon pick me up, many of them students.

“It’s a good place for people to sit down and have study groups, study on their own and of course the addition of coffee is always helpful,” says owner Lindsey Kling.

Although they've only been in their shop at 8th and Broadway for 1 year, the owners plan to move as a part of the block 22 project.

“We jumped at the opportunity to be involved in something like this, something that’s so good for really all of Pittsburg, we were just so excited,” says Kling.

Four historic buildings at 4th and Broadway will be renovated to include student housing, innovation and commercial spaces.

“The goal here is to create an entrepreneurial community. The residential space will be focused on students who are upperclassman in areas of art business and technology with that hope that we can build a community wherein creativity and innovation is spurred on and encouraged,” says Shawn Naccarato with Pitt State.

Both the City and university will pay for some of the $18 million project and officials say both will benefit.

“Bringing 100 students downtown helps to support revitalization of the entire downtown and from the university standpoint, it helps to support entrepreneurship and innovation programming which is going to be the future for the institution,” says Naccarato.

Root Coffeehouse will move into the National Bank Building.

“Not only is it more of a central location for all of Pittsburg, but just having that access to college students who live right there, that is really huge for us and the added space will give us the opportunity to diversify what we offer a little bit too so we're really excited about that,” says Kling.

Pitt State officials say they hope to start construction in February 2017 and open in the summer of 2018.