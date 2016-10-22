Drug take-back at Pittsburg PD

The Pittsburg Police Department in conjunction with the US Drug Enforcement Administration host a National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day at the Beard-Shanks Law Enforcement Center.

The event gives citizens the opportunity to dispose of potentially dangerous, expired, unused or even unwanted prescription medication.

"They can bring it in here, then the DEA will pick it up on Monday. Then they'll take it to a facility and incinerate it so it doesn't go into the groundwater and it doesn't get into the hands of juveniles or anybody else," Stephanie Garrison, evidence control specialist for Pittsburg PD said.

The service is anonymous, Garrison asks no questions of those passing through. Only to please keep sharps and aerosol containers separate from the main receptacle.

"If you flush it, it's going to go into the groundwater. That could potentially put toxins back into the water we end up using. This gets incinerated so it gets burned up and is just a cleaner way to deal with it environmentally," Garrison said.

Pittsburg PD has an unwanted prescription drug receptacle in their lobby, available 24/7. Those wishing to dispose of drugs after hours just have to ring the dispatcher to unlock the door at the phone provided in the entryway.