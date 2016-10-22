Cottey College inaugurates new president

Cottey College, the all-women's college in Nevada, inaugurates Dr. Jan Weitzel as its 12th president of the college.

Weitzel comes to Cottey from Lindenwood University. A week of events with the new president capped off with a formal inauguration and reception on the main lawn.

"In my view, inauguration is about bringing all the constituents of Cottey College together and celebrating our future. What I look forward to is our growth; growth in programs, growth in activities, growth in athletics, the growth is the future of the college," Weitzel said.

That growth includes the addition of two athletics teams next fall and the addition of another four-year degree program in secondary education.

Weitzel is a member of the PEO sisterhood, an international women's organization of about 250,000 members focused on providing education for female students worldwide.

"The minute I stepped foot on this campus, I knew this is where I wanted to be. I am a PEO, I believe in women's education, I believe in the mission of this school, it was just meant to be and I'm just absolutely honored they chose me to be their twelfth president," Weitzel said.

For more on Cottey College, visit: https://www.cottey.edu/