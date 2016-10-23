Community lights up the night for Children's Miracle Network

For Webb City parent Brittany McCann, she and her fiance gained a family member when their son Kayden was born. But after some complications with Kayden's rare genetic disorder, they gained a whole new family: Children's Miracle Network.

"They've helped us with equipment that Kayden has needed that insurance might not pay for, definitely won't pay for actually. They've been right on top of that. They've just been there like a family for us," McCann said.

Children's Miracle Network has assisted with McCann's frequent trips to Kansas City for her son, as his rehabilitation and treatment isn't available at area hospitals. CMN helps people ages birth to 21 with anything they might need following a medical complication or treatment.

"We're also need-based we're not income based. So maybe if a family has good insurance and they look good on paper but sometimes they fall through the cracks, they're the ones that might need help the most at times," program director Heather Lesmiester said.

Walmart is a national partner of Children's Miracle Network and has recently ended their drive of asking for donations at the register. But the Neosho Walmart location wanted to do more. Thus was born the first-ever Miracle Glow 5K in support of Children's Miracle Network.

"It's a community organization helping their community," Lesmiester said.

The just-for-fun 5K walk included participants who have benefited from CMN, Neosho Walmart associates and community supporters. All proceeds from the glow-in-the-dark themed night benefit CMN.

"We couldn't be more thankful for all the money that people raise for them," McCann said.

The 5-K walk was held Saturday night at Neosho High School's football stadium. Several dozen walked, danced and glowed for CMN.

"It means everything, I don't think Kayden would be as far as he is without them. I don't think he would be almost walking or almost crawling or even eating without the services we've got in Kansas City and with the help of them," McCann said.

Freeman Health Systems is the only Children's Miracle Network Hospital in a 70-mile radius, helping many in the four states.