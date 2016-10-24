New firefighters train at public safety grounds

The five newest hires at Joplin Fire Department are currently in their 16-week training course, but Monday night, they had a tough audience: their families.

Joplin Fire opened up Monday's nighttime training drills to family of the hires, to show what their husbands, fathers and sons do on a daily basis. The training was held at the public safety training grounds, which was funded by the public safety sales tax.

One of the elements in the training was on "flashovers", the rapid spread of flames across a space due to intense heat.

"That can send the atmosphere in a confined space up above 1200 degrees in an instant, and that kills firefighters," training chief Mark Cannon said.

The training took place after the cover of darkness, whereas most of the training the rookies go through takes place during daytime, yet most of the fires they fight take place at night.

"This helps put them in a little different perspective in being safe and trying to locate where things are and get their bearings inside a building," Cannon said.

Family was able to get up close and personal for a firsthand look at the flames. One fireman's son remarked how "big" the flames got.

We asked him why firefighters like his dad are cool.

"Because they save people," seven-year-old Brennan said.

The new hires will join the ranks of their co-workers on November 4, when they graduate from training.