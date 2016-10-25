Crawford County adds attorney for drug cases

During the establishment of the Pittsburg police department's drug enforcement unit, the department increased Crawford County attorney Michael Gayoso's workload by 124 percent according to a statement from PPD.

Drug crimes in Pittsburg specifically have increased so drastically, the county asked the city of Pittsburg for help. That help came in the form of hiring assistant Crawford County attorney, Christina Lloyd. Lloyd will solely prosecute drug cases.

"I believe the county office was just getting backed up because of all the cases coming through, now that we have the drug enforcement unit we've actually been able to investigate more and more of these drug crimes and work on getting these drugs out of our community," Lloyd said.

Lloyd was sworn in earlier this month by Judge Fleming. Her primary office is located in the Pittsburg police department where she has an open-door policy for officers.

"They can just come in and ask whatever questions they need and that way, we know that we're covering all our bases when it comes to search warrants and following the legalities of everything," Lloyd said.

The addition of Lloyd will alleviate some workload pressures on Gayoso's end.

"She will be focused on reviewing the cases as well as determining what cases to file, what cases need further investigations. She will also be working with our office in prosecuting those cases, establishing a good rapport with the Pittsburg police department and helping them, not only to arrest these individuals but to also provide the other aspect in making sure they're held accountable in court," Gayoso said.

Lloyd's position is funded by a city sales tax and by funds from the county.

