Kansas Voters to Decide on Right to Hunt and Fish Amendment

Kansas voters will soon decide if the right to hunt, fish and trap will be added to the state constitution.

Kansans already have the right to hunt fish and trap following the state laws and regulations. Regardless of if Constitutional Amendment 1 passes or fails this Election Day that will not change. But the amendment drafted by local State Representative Adam Lusker would change the state constitution.

“There’s a movement about that’s trying to limit sportsman activities and we thought we'd get a jump on it, many states have done this already," says Lusker.

He says by amending the constitution, those rights would be better protected in the future.

But opponents say putting recreational activities in a state constitution is unnecessary.

“Right to vote, anti-slavery, something that affects each and every one of us. And hunting and fishing while we can all hunt and fish now, it’s not something we need to put in our constitution and it’s not something that everybody does,” says Midge Grinstead, the State Director with the Humane Society of the United States.

She adds that it could present road blocks to future species control.

But some local hunters say it’s a way of life in Kansas and should be preserved.

“It is a hobby for me, but it really is so much more than that to me. It’s part of who I am. I'm very passionate about it and it’s extremely important to me. I would move out of state if I wasn't able to hunt and fish and I own a business,” says Pittsburg resident John Harrison.

Hunting and fishing brings millions of dollars into the state each year and is a constitutional right in 19 other states. The proposed amendment passed overwhelmingly in the house and senate.