PSU helps build new Habitat home

Soon, Michael Schneider and his son and daughter will have a new place to call home thanks to Crawford County Habitat for Humanity.

The single father qualified for a new Habitat home and has had a hand in building the new place alongside Pittsburg State construction students and professors.

"Oh this is kind of cool because I've never done construction before, I think after we move in we are going to appreciate it more because we know what it's taken to build it," Schneider said.

Schneider and his son currently have to share a room, "cramming" two beds into one bedroom, making for a small place to live. He's excited for his 12-year-old daughter to have her own bigger space to be proud of.

"It's a chance to have our own home as a family, something that we haven't had since it's just been us three. It's the one thing I haven't been able to provide them, is their own place to live," Schneider said.

The PSU school of construction and the National Association of Homebuilders provided around a dozen student volunteers at Saturday's work session on the home, where they mostly worked on flooring and decking.

"Well it's a great opportunity for both of our student organizations, to give back to the community and be involved in a civic project and also to gain experience with some of the methods and things they're learning in the classroom, they can actually apply them to a real job site," professor Joe Levens said.

Schneider's home is the 16th Habitat for Humanity home built in Crawford County.