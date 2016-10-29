Garvins celebrate 100 years of realty

Joplin's Garvin Real Estate celebrates 100 years of serving the community, including six generations of Garvin realtors.

"They usually say after the third generation its all downhill, but we hung in there. Now I've got a potential fifth and sixth generation coming up behind. So we can run this thing out for who knows how long," Robert Garvin, co-owner of Garvin Real Estate said.

The business has seen Joplin through the Great Depression and the tornado, all while maintaining a storefront on Main Street.

"We've just always wanted to make this city better," broker Sherri Garvin said.

The youngest generation Garvin is Kylin Garvin who completed her business administration degree through MSSU before joining the family business as a realtor.

"It's neat because I meet lots of people who have known multiple generations of my family and Burl, for instance, I never got to meet him, but I hear stories about him everyday so it's kind of like I did meet him," Kylin Garvin said.

The Garvins celebrated with an open-house at Club 1201 on Saturday.