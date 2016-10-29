Quantcast

Garvins celebrate 100 years of realty - KOAM TV 7

Garvins celebrate 100 years of realty

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Joplin's Garvin Real Estate celebrates 100 years of serving the community, including six generations of Garvin realtors.

"They usually say after the third generation its all downhill, but we hung in there. Now I've got a potential fifth and sixth generation coming up behind. So we can run this thing out for who knows how long," Robert Garvin, co-owner of Garvin Real Estate said.

The business has seen Joplin through the Great Depression and the tornado, all while maintaining a storefront on Main Street.

"We've just always wanted to make this city better," broker Sherri Garvin said.

The youngest generation Garvin is Kylin Garvin who completed her business administration degree through MSSU before joining the family business as a realtor.

"It's neat because I meet lots of people who have known multiple generations of my family and Burl, for instance, I never got to meet him, but I hear stories about him everyday so it's kind of like I did meet him," Kylin Garvin said.

The Garvins celebrated with an open-house at Club 1201 on Saturday.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.