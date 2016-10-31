Don't let treats trick your kids out of school tomorrow

With Halloween being on a Monday, parents are making arrangements for kids to enjoy the holiday without being zombies at school tomorrow.

"We've already planned out our evening, we're hitting everything kind of earlier. A couple of planned events, then home earlier so we can get them to bed," father Frank Reiter of Joplin said.

Freeman clinical dietician Whitney Kitchell has the following tips for keeping kids on track:

*Let candy be a treat, with or after dinner. Not before, when it could ruin an appetite.

*Eat a meal before going out to avoid filling up on candy as you go.

*Have the parent hold the candy bag to avoid temptations.

*In the weeks following Halloween, keep candy out of sight and out of reach, so it's not a "grab as you go by" item.