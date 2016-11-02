Senator Ted Cruz Stops in Joplin, Campaigns for Blunt

Texas Senator, and one-time presidential candidate, Ted Cruz was in town on behalf of Missouri Senator Roy Blunt. A rally took place at Missouri Southern’s Connor Ballroom this evening.

Hundreds showed up to hear the candidates. Also in attendance were Republican Gubernatorial candidate Eric Greitens, Lieutenant Governor Candidate Mike Parson, Congressman Billy Long, Representative Charlie Davis and others.

“This is the kickoff to the get out to vote. It is our pep rally for the republican party here in Southwest Missouri,” says Charlie Davis. He opened the night by leading a prayer.

They also spoke about the importance of supporting Donald Trump and getting rid of Obamacare.

Cruz commented on abolishing the IRS, giving more power to the states and more.

Many made points about how Missouri can be an example for the rest of the country.

“If Roy were to lose this race we would be almost certain to lose the US Senate but when Roy wins this race we’re going to keep the United States senate,” said Senator Cruz.

The rally wasn't without its share of *on-supporters. Outside, some Joplin students and other residents protested against the Republican Campaign tonight.

Senator Blunt comes under fire accused of conflicts of interest stemming from his 20 years in Washington and lobbyist ties. Missouri Democrats claim Blunt has taken money from the for profit college industry and its lobbyists while trying roll back regulations on the schools.