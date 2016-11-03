Quantcast

New Overtime Pay Laws to Impact Some JSD Employees

Changes in overtime rules will go into effect next month and while teachers are exempt from the changes, that's not the case for about 300 Joplin School District employees.
Interim Human Resources Director Ron Lankford says there's only a small group of those employees who will now be eligible for overtime pay. But the rules now require the district to look closer at exactly what hours those employees work.

Because they typically didn't work 40 hours a week, so there was never that much of a concern so long as they stayed under 40... But it will require the districts to monitor more closely the time thats worked by all nonexempt employees, says Lankford.

The districts instructional and support staff will be impacted the most.
“Many of them have been accustomed to being paid x number of dollars divided by 12 and they liked it for budgeting purposes. So it's going to change the method that they receive payment and it's really going to change their work day because they're going to need to record hours,” says Lankford.
He adds the biggest issues that school districts across the country will deal with are bus drivers and some extracurricular activities.

