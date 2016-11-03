Hope Kitchen Celebrates 1 Year of Feeding the Hungry

Hope Kitchen in Neosho is celebrating 1 year of feeding the hungry.

Those who run the kitchen tell us their first year has been very successful and tonight’s dinner was proof of that. Every seat was full. They serve about 200 people each meal and anyone is welcome. They say they mostly see working families, the elderly and residents of a nearby homeless shelter.

“We realize that its humbling enough that they have to come in here and say that they need this service and so we're trying to serve them and just really be the hands and feet of Jesus the best we know how,” says Desiree Bridges who started Hope Kitchen.

Those who eat there regularly say they’ve gotten to know the volunteers and feel safe and comfortable bringing their families for a meal.

"You can show up and be treated well and treated like you're someone special, they sit here and cater to your needs so it makes you feel like somebody cares,” says Goodman resident Tori Tascarella.

Hope Kitchen is open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday but with a growing crowd, they're looking to open their doors even more.

“I think what's most important is that we continue to press on with our mission, which is to be a Christ center, non-denominational place where people can come and be served. So eventually maybe we'll be serving more than 3 nights a week,” says Bridges.

Hope Kitchen located at 219 East Main Street in downtown Neosho. They will be holding a second annual turkey trot 5k and 1 mile fun run and walk on November 19. To register visit: http://www.hopekitchenneosho.com/