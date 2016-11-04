Parsons High to head honor flight

Parsons High School is taking honoring local veterans to new heights.

Principal Matt Rogers and 24 students are in the preliminary stages of coordinating an honor flight for local veterans to see their war-specific memorial in Washington DC. Students serve as "guardians" to assist the veterans.

"We want to honor these heroes and what a better way to do that than to take them so they can go see their memorials," Rogers said.

The honor flight program pays for the veterans, but for the students and accompanying adults, th e trip will cost between $20,000 and $30,000.

The group is beginning some fundraising, going door to door and to local businesses.

"It's our hope that after the trip when they come back, they make some lasting relationships with a hero and communicate with them on a regular basis," Rogers said.

Surre Coleman-Webber is one of the selected students to take the trip, scheduled for March 20.

"I hope that what they get out of this is that the world isn't as bad as it seems to be, there's good people out here who want to do stuff for them and give them these opportunities. I'm honored to be able to give back to them," Webber said.

Kansas is the only state to use students as guardians.

"Quite honestly, I'm more worried about not having enough veterans from our area, because we want to take our own people. So that's our number one goal, is to start getting veterans registered and signed up for the trip," Rogers said.

Rogers says they'll be recruiting at the veterans parade in Parsons next Friday.

If you or someone you know is a veteran interested in the honor flight, you are encouraged to contact Parsons High School during the week at 620-421-3660.

