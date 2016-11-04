Rivalry Rematch Draws Thousands

High school football playoff action is in full swing across the four states. In the eyes of many, there was no matchup bigger than the rematch between Webb City and Carl Junction.

The Bulldogs beat Webb in the season opener 11-weeks ago. The program's first win in the series since 1977.



Most games feel like any other. Fans chant, students cheer, all for teams they've seen hundreds of times before, face off again.

Typically, the only thing that's different is what draws the thousands of fans to watch. Ask the folks who waited in line since the early morning hours, hoping for a championship.

"It's a big deal, and we're going to win, and we're going to state. that's how big a deal it is," one Carl Junction fan said.

Or Carl Junction Senior Brendan Gilbert in the student section. He's not in pads, but he has a uniform painted on.

"Come here, just get painted up, and have some fun," Gilbert said,

Despite being bound to a wheelchair, Gary Peters is front and center to watch his grandson play for the Bulldogs.

"Our grandson's a senior. Then he goes off to college and we don't know when we'll see him again," Peters said. "So it's really important to us and we just love watching him."

All with different stories. But it's how the story for these two teams could change that makes this game different. It's why Bulldog Stadium is standing room only.

The Bulldogs started this season, beating the Cardinals for the first time in three generations. It adds to the intensity this matchup, or a district finals, would have any year. Because it's not just another footnote in the two schools tradition of rivalry. Because a win for either team can reinforce, or change forever, the story of their rivalry.