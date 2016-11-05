Cougar carnival raises funds for College Heights

College Heights Christian School puts on its annual Cougar Carnival, an event by students that benefits their classroom.

"It's just helpful for the teachers and the parents and the students to all be able to interact and help raise money for things such as the field trips that they go on. The kids know that they've helped their teachers earn the money to do that," Letisha Beaver of the Parent/Teacher Fellowship said.

Each grade-level puts on a game or a food booth, keeping the funds they make.

"It's really fun to have the class work for themselves and make their own money that we can then use, everyone is kind of a part of it. Just one class doing something to benefit themselves," sophomore Annie Secker said.

Some classes in the past have used funds to purchase iPads for the classroom.