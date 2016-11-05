Parade honors veterans

The 29th annual Joplin community Veterans Day parade takes place in downtown Joplin.

"For everybody who is unable to be here, it's very important that we support our veterans. Because they, many gave the ultimate sacrifice," veteran Jim Shapley, who served the army from 1987 to 1991 said.

Shapley and other veterans were given flags, candy and salutes. Some were even asked to join the parade as it went by.

"It just shows pride, community pride. When I came back from southeast Asia in '73, nobody cared. I'm glad to see people are doing this now to show that they care what veterans have done and what sacrifices they made," Edward Dixon, an air force veteran said.

Some veterans hollered, "Vote for veterans", referring to senatorial candidate Jason Kander. Army veteran Don Jay was one of them.

"I take it as an honor to honor other people that fought for the right to disagree, to agree, to do what is right," Jay said.

Boy scouts handed out mini-flags to everyone at the parade.