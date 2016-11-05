Haven Support Services hosts chili feed

Haven Support Services of Pittsburg caught wind of Wesley House's goal to raise 2,000 blankets this winter and decided to help.

"A friend of mine, his fiance actually is involved with it (Wesley House) a little bit and found out they needed blankets and we put it together in about a month. It was kind of a spur of the moment kind of thing. We've done basic charities here and there, but trying to make it on a larger scale," Andrew Schwartz of Haven Support Services said.

Schwartz and crew hosted a chili feed at the American Legion. For the cost of 5 dollars or one donated blanket, people dined on chili and homemade cinnamon rolls.

"We do a lot of community integration, trying to help out. Some of us came from harder backgrounds than others, and as much as we can do to help someone not be in that situation, that's something we've always done," Schwartz said.