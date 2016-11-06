Man Dies on Miami Train Tracks

FROM MIAMI POLICE CHIEF THOMAS ANDERSON

PRESS RELEASE

On 11-6-2016 at approximately 4:50 pm Miami Police were notified of an accident on the railroad tracks near the 2nd and D St NE intersection. Officers arrived on the scene and were met by the conductor of the train who stated the train had struck an individual who was laying on the tracks. The individual was deceased upon the arrival of police officers. The male individual has been identified at this time as a 51-year-old male. The identification of the individual will be released pending notification of next of kin.