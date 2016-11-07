Crawford County prepares for polling

Crawford County clerk Don Pyle had much on his to-do list today, including setting up the last few polling places in Crawford County.

"We replaced some equipment, especially at our place that processes voters with electronic poll books, to make that a faster process and to make us have equipment that works more reliably, and will process voters quicker and more reliably," Pyle said.

Reliable and fair voting is the name of the game tomorrow: Pyle will train 16 poll managers tonight on how to run the smoothest, fairest polling place they can.

"We try to help them understand how to handle any kind of unusual situations or disruption in the polling place, we want it to be a place where people feel comfortable voting their ballot," Pyle said.

Polls open in Crawford County at 7 am, which is typically the biggest rush.

Polls close at 7 pm.

"If you're in line at 7 pm, you're allowed to vote. It might not be right at 7 pm, it might be 10 or 15 minutes before you hit a clerk and get checked in to vote," Pyle said.

Pyle advises you to have your valid photo ID ready, which is generally a driver's license or a state-issued photo ID.

Most of all, be patient.

Special equipment is available at every polling place for those with disabilities to vote.