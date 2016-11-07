Community Members Pray for Election

Jean Giddens may have summed it up best.

"God help us," she said with a laugh.

Giddens is one of about 60 gathering at the Parsons Church of the Nazarene frustrated with the negativity, divisiveness, and pessimism leading into the election.

"I've heard some say they weren't even gonna vote. They just didn't like either party," Giddens said. "But we've got to vote, we have to vote. That's the only voice we have."

For an event where he's praying about a political election, pastor Mike Hull doesn't spend the night talking politics.

"This election cycle has been so divisive and so terrible, and man, the lord is not in that," Hull said. "And life fully lived is not divided. It's pursuing fullness in him."

Which is pastor speak for get some perspective.

"We need to have the right perspective about what this vote even does," Hull said.

"It's just great that a lot of believers came together and we're not praying for one candidate over the other," Parsons resident Chris Wyan said after the event.

Through the songs prayers, and sermon; it didn't focus on what's going to happen Tuesday. But how people are going to respond Wednesday morning.

"We need to put aside the politics. We don't need to choose one candidate over the other when it's interfering with our ability to witness to those who are lost," Wyan said.

Organizers say they invited congregations from at least 8 churches.