Joplin Polls See Record Breaking Voter Turnout

County and state officials are seeing a large number of voters turnout this Election Day. The Jasper County Clerk says lines at polling places have been steadily flowing throughout the county all day.

At the United Methodist Church on Byers Avenue, an election official says that this could even be a record breaking number of people turning out to cast their ballots.

“I would say we're going to have 1,500 voters at these two precincts,” says Ellen Eastman, the supervisory judge for precincts 22 and 24.

She says those numbers are well above average.

Although poll workers are staying busy, residents are pleased with their voting experiences, at 17th and Byers, only having to wait about 10 minutes.

“It was very, very quick. I was surprised, I thought there would be more of a line when I got here," says Joplin resident Billie Tyree.

“It went smoothly as if it was just a casual state or city election,” says Dana Potter of her experience.

Some residents have an idea on what's bringing more people out this year

“Our country is at a pivotal point we need to make decisions that are very much going to impact our children,” says Matthew Liberty.

“I think that one side or the other, people are going to be really disappointed maybe either way and so they're maybe coming out and trying to affect change by voting I mean, we're supposed to do that,” adds Stephanie Osborne.

“It just seemed like, I don’t know for some reason this year, more things were issues than normally, I guess the old saying if you don't vote you get counted and you can't complain so I felt more that I needed to do that this year,” says Tyree.

And after what some say has been one of the most divisive election seasons in history, many are proud to fulfill their civic duty.

“People are really concerned about what they're voting before they put their ballot in, they're saying I hope I’m doing what’s best for my country,” says Eastman.

A first time voter was extremely happy with her experience.

“It feels empowering to know that my voice actually matters for presidential elections, for anything for that matter, even just state and local, it feels good that I actually matter that my vote matters,” says Shelby Douglas.

Based on absentee ballots collected, the Jasper County Clerk is expecting a 60% voter turnout while Newton County is expecting a 67% voter turnout. Many county clerks throughout the four states are telling us that voter turnout has been above average.

