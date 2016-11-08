Transportation to the polls was easy this year for the home-bound, disabled, or those without transportation.

Both Jasper County Republican Headquarters and Southwest Missouri Democrats provided rides to the polls.

"I think everybody should have the ride to vote, it's just a matter of transportation. I'm more than happy to give them a ride," Michael Poiry, volunteer for SWMO Dems said.

Poiry gave sunflowers to female voters he provided rides to, to commemorate the upcoming centennial of women's rights to vote.

Paulette Mitchell volunteered at Republican HQ.

"Every citizen needs to be able to vote. I'm glad we can help," Paulette said.

Paulene Pilant saw the numbers in the paper and took advantage of the ride.

'Oh it was very helpful, I couldn't have made it without help," Pilant said.

Rides were available up until poll closing time.

Republican HQ: 417-626-8699

SWMO Dems: 417-437-8443