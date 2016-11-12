Baxter Springs honors vets with parade, ceremony

Veterans of all armed services branches were honored in Baxter Springs this weekend at the third annual celebration.

The festivities included a parade, a ceremony, free meals for veterans and a dance at the American Legion.

"I've always been proud to serve, I've always been proud to be a Marine, I appreciate that other people appreciate what I did for my country. But even if it wasn't appreciated, I would have done it anyway," Dan R. Webb, a former Marine said.

Charlene Hunley served as the chair for the Veterans Day weekend committee.

"I wouldn't have the freedom I've got today if it wasn't for the veterans, that's current, past. My heart goes out to the families that go through this and Veteran's Day that they don't have their loved one with them," Hunley said.

The ceremony portion included a plane flyover, the Baxter Springs High School marching band and local Cub Scouts leading the pledge of allegiance.