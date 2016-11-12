Redings Mill fundraising for water repairs

The late December 2015 floods damaged much of the Redings Mill village water works system.

A bake sale at All Aboard Ice Cream and sales of the official Redings Mill cook book benefit those expenses.

"It completely flooded our water system. So we have bought a new pump, it's up and working. We have totally removed the old insulation and put foam insulation up," village clerk Marilou Norris said.

Norris baked many of the items for sale with the help of her neighbors.

"All our equipment was under water, our building was under water, it cost a lot of money to replace all these items. Everybody has been very supportive," Norris said.