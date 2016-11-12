Run with the heroes at MSSU

The annual "Run with the Heroes" at Missouri Southern State recognizes past and present military men and women and their families.

A 5K and one mile race gave opportunities for local men and women to run alongside those who served their country.

"It brings together American citizens and our American heroes, they're actually running together. And all proceeds from today's race go to benefit veterans organizations locally," Michelle Hafle, event emcee said.

Hafle ran for her brother, a veteran who passed away several years ago.

"This is out way of showing our loyalty and our commitment to our armed services personnel, respecting American patriots in all walks of life," Hafle said.

All proceeds from the race will go toward local veterans organizations, many of which were on hand to discuss resources with veterans at the race.