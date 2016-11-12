Local Veteran Writes Book on War, Living with PTSD

Post-traumatic stress disorder is a growing problem in the United States, especially among veterans, contributing to the 22 suicides committed by soldiers every day. A local veteran is using writing as a way to deal with his PTSD and help others returning from war.

"I was to the point in my life where I would pray to god that he would take me,” says Ron Mosbaugh.

Returning from war a hero doesn't always lead to glory.

“I was a cornfield corpsman so I treated over 200 Marines who were wounded in battle and from that I developed PTSD and it got pretty extensive," he says.

Mosbaugh never used to tell anyone about his time in Vietnam.

“We started with over 90 Marines and only 26 of us walked out," he says of one particular battle.

Until now, writing a book "Marine Down Corpsman Up" as a way to heal.

“It has really helped me to talk about it and to write it down,” says Mosbaugh.

Years after returning from war and working as the Jasper County Clerk, his post-traumatic stress disorder became unbearable.

“I was working in the basement of the cartage courthouse and all of a sudden I went blank. I had no idea where I was. I just sat down and started crying I couldn't take it anymore. I was having a lot of depression and anxiety attacks,” he says.

Seeking treatment in Topeka he was told to write down his experiences. He was hesitant at first but his family noticed the change.

“Once he started writing, you could read the written word before the conversation started and it just opened the doors and it was not only healing for him but it opened the doors to conversations with me and with the rest of the family,” says his wife Connie Mosbaugh.

She encouraged him to publish the stories of battles, being deployed with his twin brother and living with PTSD as a way to help other veterans silently suffering.

“I have a different attitude on life today. I try to tell every veteran to write down their story. They think they don't have a story but they do have a story to tell,” says Mosbaugh.

In just 3 months, Mosbaugh has sold 200 books. To purchase “Marine Down Corpsman Up,” visit: https://www.amazon.com/Marine-Down-Corpsman-Up-PTSD-ebook/dp/B01M3WUI7N/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1478983203&sr=8-1&keywords=marines+down+corpsman+up or http://www.blurb.com/b/7363655-marine-down-corpsman-up

You can also call Ron at 417-782-7728.

His daughters published "Memoirs of a Hero," a collection of the letters he sent home to his parents from war. To purchase that visit: http://www.blurb.com/b/6151719-memoirs-of-a-hero