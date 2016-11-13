Shiloh Baptist turns 100

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 100 years in Joplin.

Located on School Street off of Broadway, the church has a cornerstone with "1917" printed on it, but members say the church began with a $5 gift in 1916.

"It takes a lot, it takes a lot. People don't live to be a hundred, and churches sure don't last to be a hundred. So we're blessed to be able to be here for a hundred years," choir member Cheryl Fields said.

The church celebrated with a week-long celebration of revivals, praise and fellowship.

"When people come here, they say they don't want to leave, you're a visitor only once and you're welcomed to come back and share with us at anytime," Fields said.