Powers Museum hosts

CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

The Powers Museum opened for a special off-season presentation: Guarding the Border.

Author Jeff Patrick was on hand talking about his book, "Guarding the Border", a collection of military memoirs of Ward Schrantz from 1912 to 1917.

Patrick emphasized the contributions of the Missouri National Guard, including a Carthage company of "toughed country boys" and how they worked the US/Mexican border after General Pershings invasion of Northern Mexico.

