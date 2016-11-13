PSU IJM hosts labor auction

It's an ironic concept, an auction of labor to combat human trafficking and those forced into labor. But, that's the point says Pitt State "International Justice Mission" president Lindsey Viets.

Viets and her chapter of IJM hosted a labor auction, offering packages put forth by different student organizations at PSU to help raise funds for victims of human trafficking.

"Some examples include yard work, babysitting, Christmas decorating was one of our unique ones. A home-cooked meals, things like that just to help people get ready for the holidays," Viets said.

Only a handful of the packages were sold today, so many are still available.

"They'll still be available next week, online we'll be pushing our efforts that way to reach out to those who couldn't come today," Viets said.

If you're interested in purchasing a "package" of labor, contact Viets at 785-819-3697.