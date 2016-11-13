Hundreds of Local Girls Attend Girls World Expo

Hundreds of local girls spend the day enhancing their confidence. The Girls World Expo makes a stop in Joplin, connecting four state girls with successful and powerful women in the area, opening their eyes to the possibilities of their future.

Despite all that’s going on around her, Autumn Shelton has no fear addressing the crowd of hundreds. The 14 year old is realizing her potential at the Girls World Expo.

“This is just a fun day to show you that girls are powerful and that we really can create this in just 2 months and if we can do this in 2 months, just see what you can do with your life,” says the Lamar High School freshman.

The expo travels to dozens of cities, each show custom to that specific area.

Shelton is one of several local girls selected to be on the advisory board to guide and help event coordinators bring in local makeup and clothing vendors, zumba instructors, girls dance teams and speakers their peers would appreciate.

“For these advisory board girls, this is their first leadership experience so many of them will come out a different person whether they were in charge of art or science of they were the stage manager sometimes they find their passion,” says Girls World Expo director Julie Campbell.

The goal is to inspire every girl that attends, showcasing what and who they can learn from in the community.

“We talk about leadership, we talk about empowerment, inspiration, and they will come away with many of those things,” says Campbell.

For Shelton, taking the reins has given her the confidence to work towards a position of power.

“Through this we are trying to allow girls to see yes you can go in a field that is male dominated, you can still excel at that because we need more girls in these fields and we need more girls to realize we can succeed at anything and if we allow men to dominate a field we're never go to rise up to the potential that we can be,” says Shelton.

Giving hundreds of young girls like Shelton the confidence they need to succeed.

The Girls World Expo will come to town again next year.